Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

SLFPY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.23. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.66%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

