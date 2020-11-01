Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $18.77 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 539,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

