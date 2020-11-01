Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Hold

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

