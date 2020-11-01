Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Hold

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

