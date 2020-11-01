Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MED opened at $140.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

