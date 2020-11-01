Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 134,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 81,936 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

