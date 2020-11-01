Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

