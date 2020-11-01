Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

