YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Release Earnings on Monday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YRC Worldwide stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
YRC Worldwide Company Profile
YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.
