Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.00 for the period. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NYSE XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

