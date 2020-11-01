Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

WRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,716.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $153,300.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

