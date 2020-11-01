Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

