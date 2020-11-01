Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

