Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

