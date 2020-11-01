Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Monday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $116.33 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
