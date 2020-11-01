Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

