William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

NYSE CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

