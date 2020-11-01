William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $189.68. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

