William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $20.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $199.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

