William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

