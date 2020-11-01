William Blair Comments on John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,529,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.