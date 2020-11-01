William Blair Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

HOG stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

