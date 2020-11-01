Weyerhaeuser to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

