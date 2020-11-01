WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get WestRock alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.