West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

WFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE WFT opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.08. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

