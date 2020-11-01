WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

