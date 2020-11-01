Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $796.70.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $731.24 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

