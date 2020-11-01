Wedbush Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

