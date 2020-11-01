Wedbush Weighs in on AGNC Investment Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

