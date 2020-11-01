Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

OneMain stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

