Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Steven Madden stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.