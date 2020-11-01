Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

