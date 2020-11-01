Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W opened at $248.03 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.96 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,299 shares of company stock worth $190,341,214 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

