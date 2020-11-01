Warburg Research Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3)

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.83 ($103.33).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52 week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

