Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €89.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.67 ($100.78).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

