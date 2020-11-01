Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

Shares of NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.34. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

