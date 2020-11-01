Warburg Research Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €88.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.78).

KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

