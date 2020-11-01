Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

WBA stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.