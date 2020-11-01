Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.67 ($100.78).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

WCH stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.