Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,056.0 days.

WKCMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $96.86 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

