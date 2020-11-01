W. R. Grace & Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

