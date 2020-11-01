Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.77 ($4.44) and last traded at €3.60 ($4.24). 44,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.39 ($3.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

