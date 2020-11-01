Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

ETR VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

