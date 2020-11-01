Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $75.10. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 369,059 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20.

In related news, insider Christian Chammas sold 181,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £132,424.92 ($173,014.01).

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

