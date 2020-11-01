VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. VIVO Cannabis has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.40.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

