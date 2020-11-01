Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 439,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.45 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.