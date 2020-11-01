VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

