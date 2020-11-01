Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. 54 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.