Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.01 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

