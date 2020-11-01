VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Trading Down 0.7%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.71. 4,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

