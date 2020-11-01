Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Veru by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

